Man gets three-year jail term for stealing car
Kodaikanal Judicial Magistrate Court II on Friday sentenced a 29-year-old man from Kerala to three-year imprisonment for stealing a car.
Judicial Magistrate Karthikeyan also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused, Adhinarayanan alais Binu Krishnan.
The accused was arrested by a team, led by Inspector of Police Bastin Dinakaran, attached to Kodaikanal police station, in connection with the theft of a car belonging to Mohammed Ali Jinnah, 42, on March 26.
The police had booked Adhinarayanan under Section 381 (theft of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.