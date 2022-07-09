Man gets three-year jail term for stealing car

Kodaikanal Judicial Magistrate Court II on Friday sentenced a 29-year-old man from Kerala to three-year imprisonment for stealing a car.

Judicial Magistrate Karthikeyan also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused, Adhinarayanan alais Binu Krishnan.

The accused was arrested by a team, led by Inspector of Police Bastin Dinakaran, attached to Kodaikanal police station, in connection with the theft of a car belonging to Mohammed Ali Jinnah, 42, on March 26.

The police had booked Adhinarayanan under Section 381 (theft of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.