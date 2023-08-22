HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets three-month jail term for abandoning mother

August 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who refused to take care of his mother as directed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, has been awarded three months’ imprisonment.

After her son E. Muthukumar did not take care of her, E. Malaiyammal of Vazhavallan in Eral taluk submitted a complaint with Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer M. Guru Chandran, seeking a direction to Muthukumar to take care of her.

The RDO, who investigated the case, ordered Muthukumar to give ₹5,000 every month to his mother. However, he refused to honour the order and left the woman in the lurch.

An aggrieved Ms. Malaiyammal submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on July 31, complaining that her son was not giving her the monthly maintenance amount as instructed by the RDO. Subsequently, Dr. Senthil Raj instructed the RDO to take action against Muthukumar.

Under Section 24 of The Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules 2009, Mr. Guru Chandran awarded three months’ imprisonment to Muthukumar, who was arrested on Tuesday and lodged in Peroorani sub-jail.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.