Man gets three-month jail term for abandoning mother

August 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A man, who refused to take care of his mother as directed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, has been awarded three months’ imprisonment.

After her son E. Muthukumar did not take care of her, E. Malaiyammal of Vazhavallan in Eral taluk submitted a complaint with Tiruchendur Revenue Divisional Officer M. Guru Chandran, seeking a direction to Muthukumar to take care of her.

The RDO, who investigated the case, ordered Muthukumar to give ₹5,000 every month to his mother. However, he refused to honour the order and left the woman in the lurch.

An aggrieved Ms. Malaiyammal submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on July 31, complaining that her son was not giving her the monthly maintenance amount as instructed by the RDO. Subsequently, Dr. Senthil Raj instructed the RDO to take action against Muthukumar.

Under Section 24 of The Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules 2009, Mr. Guru Chandran awarded three months’ imprisonment to Muthukumar, who was arrested on Tuesday and lodged in Peroorani sub-jail.