Man gets six-year jail term for harassing woman police in Kodaikanal

He had also verbally abused her when she questioned him for flouting rules

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 06, 2022 17:26 IST

Kodaikanal Judicial Magistrate Court II on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to six years’ imprisonment for harassing a woman police constable in 2021.

Judicial Magistrate K. Karthikeyan also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused K. Syed Ibrahim of Kodaikanal.

The police said that while the constable attached to All Women Police Station, Kodaikanal, was on duty near super market at Kodaikanal on November 16, 2021, the convict was found riding his bike without a helmet. When the constable questioned him for not following road rules, he verbally abused and harassed her before speeding off.

Upon receiving a complaint from her, the accused was booked under Section 294(b) (uttering obscene words), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), Section 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act, the police said.

Further, constables attached to Kodaikanal police station traced Ibrahim at his residence at Annai Theresa Nagar, Kodaikanal, where he attacked them with a knife.

Subsequently, another case was booked against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder), the police stated.

