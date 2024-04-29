ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets RI for sexually assaulting minor

April 29, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Madurai, on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment till the remainder of his natural life for sexually assaulting a girl, his neighbour, in 2022.

Sessions Judge S. Muthukumaravel sentenced the man to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting the minor. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the man. The court directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹6 lakh to the girl. The Silaiman police had registered a case and arrested the man. He was booked under the relevant Sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

