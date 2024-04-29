GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man gets RI for sexually assaulting minor

April 29, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Madurai, on Monday sentenced a 47-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment till the remainder of his natural life for sexually assaulting a girl, his neighbour, in 2022.

Sessions Judge S. Muthukumaravel sentenced the man to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting the minor. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the man. The court directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹6 lakh to the girl. The Silaiman police had registered a case and arrested the man. He was booked under the relevant Sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.