A Tirunelveli court has awarded one-year imprisonment to a man for smuggling sea cucumber.

According to prosecution, J. Rajendran, 46, of Terespuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station was nabbed by forest personnel on February 8, 2017 for smuggling sea cucumber. He was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act. Judicial Magistrate S.T. Kanimozhi awarded one-year imprisonment to Rajendran on Friday and imposed a fine of ₹2,000.

