Man gets new lease of life

Doctors have saved the life of a patient who had a complicated problem.

When a 56-year-old patient from Shenbagaramanpudhur near here was brought to the Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam around 6.30 p.m. on September 22, his small intestine was hanging outside from a deep gash below the left chest. Having suffered profuse bleeding owing to grievous injury in a road accident, the patient was battling for life.

Seven units of blood was transfused and other radiological examinations were immediately done. It was revealed that the patient’s diaphragm, liver, spleen and left lung had suffered serious and life-threatening injuries. Moreover, a few ribs had been broken.

A team of doctors comprising surgeons Antony Berdi and Ajin Manova, anaesthetist Prema Kumari conducted the three-hour-long surgery and saved the patient.

“After removing the spleen, bleeding in the liver stopped. The badly damaged diaphragm was sutured to stabilise the victim. The patient is in good shape,” said Dean Suganthi Rajakumari.