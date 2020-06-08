Man gets life term for murder

Additional District Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) A. Abdul Khader on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old murder convict to life imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹10,000.

According to prosecution, M. Prashant of Kullappa Goundanpatti in Uthamapalayam block in Theni district murdered Raja, 32, of the same locality in 2014. The victim tipped off local Tangedco and PWD officials about theft of water by some farmers in the belt.

The farmers were pumping out water with the help of motors from the Mullai Periyar into their fields and wells for irrigation. The officials swung into action and disconnected the service and seized the motors. A few of aggrieved farmers informed their relative, Prashant, who threatened to ‘finish off’ Raja.

After some time, Raja was at a meat stall and Prashant, who was also there, suddenly took a knife and stabbed him. He was rushed to Cumbum GH, but died a few hours later. Gudalur police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).