Man gets life term for misbehaving with minor daughter
Ramanathapuram Fast Track Mahila Court Judge A. Subathra sentenced a man, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in April 2021, to undergo life imprisonment till death here on Tuesday.
The prosecution charge was that the 39-year-old man misbehaved with his own teenage daughter. After the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Keelakarai All-Women Police Station, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 5 (L), (n), r/w 6, 9 (L) (n), r/w 10 of the POCSO Act and 506 (ii) of the IPC, and arrested him.
