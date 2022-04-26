Madurai

Man gets life term for misbehaving with minor daughter

Ramanathapuram Fast Track Mahila Court Judge A. Subathra sentenced a man, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in April 2021, to undergo life imprisonment till death here on Tuesday.

The prosecution charge was that the 39-year-old man misbehaved with his own teenage daughter. After the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Keelakarai All-Women Police Station, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 5 (L), (n), r/w 6, 9 (L) (n), r/w 10 of the POCSO Act and 506 (ii) of the IPC, and arrested him.


