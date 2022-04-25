Man gets life sentence for sexual assault of girl

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under Protection of Chidren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Madurai on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Madurai in 2017.

Special Court Judge J. Radhika sentenced B. Dharmadurai to life imprisonment. He was slapped a fine of ₹60,000. A case was registered by the Tirumangalam police in 2017, based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the girl.