A 59-year-old man, M. Karupasamy of Tirupuvanam, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in 2020.

Judge of POCSO Court in Sivaganga Gokul Murugan also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

Manamadurai All Women Police had arrested Karupasamy, who had been accused of having taken the child to his house and sexually assaulted her.

He had been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for rape.

