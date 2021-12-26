MaduraiMadurai 26 December 2021 21:41 IST
Man gets life sentence for murder of wife
The Madurai district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in 2016. Madurai V Additional District and Sessions Judge M. Balakumar convicted and sentenced R. Kannan to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000.
In 2016, following a quarrel, Kannan murdered his wife Sivagnanaselvi. He was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code by the Keerathurai police.
