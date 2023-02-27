ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for murder in Dindigul

February 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an auto driver E. Chandra Sekar (32) of Dindigul for murdering a woman in 2019. Judge G. Saran also imposed ₹7,000 fine .

P. Kalaiselvi, 40, who had been living alone with her two children in Dindigul was murdered by Chandra Sekar on January 23, 2019 at her residence and decamped with gold jewellery and cash. A complaint was lodged by R. Vijayarani, the sister of the deceased and the convict was arrested by Dindigul South police.

He was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (murder), 380 (theft) and 449 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code. The Judge sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

