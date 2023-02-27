HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life sentence for murder in Dindigul

February 27, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an auto driver E. Chandra Sekar (32) of Dindigul for murdering a woman in 2019. Judge G. Saran also imposed ₹7,000 fine .

P. Kalaiselvi, 40, who had been living alone with her two children in Dindigul was murdered by Chandra Sekar on January 23, 2019 at her residence and decamped with gold jewellery and cash. A complaint was lodged by R. Vijayarani, the sister of the deceased and the convict was arrested by Dindigul South police.

He was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (murder), 380 (theft) and 449 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code. The Judge sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.