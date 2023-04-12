HamberMenu
Man gets life sentence for killing infant born out of wedlock

April 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Dindigul on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 51-year-old man for killing a three-day-old infant born out of wedlock in 2011. Judge P. Saravanan also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, S. Ramachandran of Sitharevu near Dindigul. He had murdered the baby as it was born out of an extramarital affair. Pattiveeranpatti police had booked him for the offences under Section 302 (murder) and Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

