Man gets life imprisonment

February 14, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The POCSO Special Court in Tirunelveli has awarded life imprisonment to a 50-year-old man who sexually assaulted a girl.

 According to prosecution, Rajan of Salikumarapuram near Thisaiyanvilai sexually assaulted a girl from another village in this area in 2017. Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, Uvari police registered a case against Rajan and arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 POCSO Special Court judge Anbuselvi awarded life sentence to Rajan and imposed a fine of ₹26,000 on him on Tuesday.

CONNECT WITH US