Man gets life imprisonment for murdering son

Updated - August 28, 2024 08:01 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:00 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Esakkimuthu (49) sentenced to life for murdering son over tuition fee dispute, following domestic issues with wife

The Hindu Bureau

The file image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A court in Tirunelveli has awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his son as he, an engineering student, asked him to pay his tuition fee.

 According to prosecution, Esakkimuthu, 49, of Seelathikulam near Radhapuram is living separately after his wife, following frequent domestic quarrel, left him. Esakkimuthu’s son Velmurugan, 21, was doing engineering final year and he was living with his father as his college is situated near Seelathikulam.

 When Velmurugan asked his father to give him money to pay tuition fee, Esakkimuthu refused. As it triggered heated argument between the father and son, Esakkimuthu attacked Velmurugan with an iron rod when he was sleeping on November 10, 2019 at home. He died on the spot. Radhapuram police arrested Esakkimuthu.

 District First Additional Sessions Judge Padmanabhan awarded life imprisonment to Esakkimuthu and slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on Tuesday.

