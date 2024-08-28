GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment for murdering son

Esakkimuthu (49) sentenced to life for murdering son over tuition fee dispute, following domestic issues with wife

Updated - August 28, 2024 08:01 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:00 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The file image is used for representational purpose only.

The file image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A court in Tirunelveli has awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his son as he, an engineering student, asked him to pay his tuition fee.

 According to prosecution, Esakkimuthu, 49, of Seelathikulam near Radhapuram is living separately after his wife, following frequent domestic quarrel, left him. Esakkimuthu’s son Velmurugan, 21, was doing engineering final year and he was living with his father as his college is situated near Seelathikulam.

 When Velmurugan asked his father to give him money to pay tuition fee, Esakkimuthu refused. As it triggered heated argument between the father and son, Esakkimuthu attacked Velmurugan with an iron rod when he was sleeping on November 10, 2019 at home. He died on the spot. Radhapuram police arrested Esakkimuthu.

 District First Additional Sessions Judge Padmanabhan awarded life imprisonment to Esakkimuthu and slapped a fine of ₹1,000 on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.