Man gets jail for kidnap, rape

DINDIGUL

07 October 2020 21:03 IST

Mahila Court Judge Purushothaman on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo 14-year imprisonment under POCSO Act after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, the Sanarpatti police had registered a complaint that Palaniswami, 30, son of Mahamuni of Kargudi, Tiruchi district, was working in a hotel in Salem. When he got a missed call in his mobile phone, it happened to be a wrong number. However, Palaniswami established friendship with the caller, a minor girl from Vembarpatti in Dindigul district.

In 2016, he arrived here and by force kidnapped the girl to Salem. After getting married in a temple there, he had kept her in a room in a lodge. Fearing trouble, the girl had alerted her parents, following which the police rushed to the spot and rescued her.

The man was arrested subsequently. When the case came up for hearing, the judge awarded him 10 years for rape and four years for kidnap. Soon after the judgement was delivered, the police took him to Madurai Central Prison.