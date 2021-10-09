Man gets interim bail

09 October 2021 20:39 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted interim bail to the man whose car stored with firecrackers had exploded accidentally in a village near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted interim bail to D. Balakrishnan till October 27 after taking note of the fact that the petitioner was willing to renovate the damaged houses. The petitioner had already spent ₹ 4 lakh to renovate three houses.

He gave an undertaking to renovate the remaining damaged houses. Considering the same, the court granted him the interim bail. The court directed the Thoothukudi police to file a report on the progress made in the investigation so far.

The petitioner said that he had stored the crackers in his car to supply them for festivals. But, the crackers went off accidentally. Due to the explosion, nearby buildings were damaged. The State submitted that around 37 houses and a school were damaged in the explosion.