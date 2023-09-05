ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets imprisonment for entire life for molesting minor girl

September 05, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences cases has awarded imprisonment for entire life to a person for sexually misbehaving with a minor girl after taking her to a secluded place.

According to prosecution, A. Velandi, 50, of Idaichivilai near Tiruchendur molested an eight-year-old girl from a village near Tiruchendur in 2021 after taking her to a burial ground when she was returning home at night from a temple nearby. He also issued a death threat to the girl’s parents when they inquired him about the incident.

 Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Tiruchendur All Women Police arrested Velandi under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  POCSO Special Court Judge Swaminathan on Monday awarded imprisonment for his entire life and slapped a fine of ₹10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US