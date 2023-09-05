Man gets imprisonment for entire life for molesting minor girl

September 05, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences cases has awarded imprisonment for entire life to a person for sexually misbehaving with a minor girl after taking her to a secluded place.

According to prosecution, A. Velandi, 50, of Idaichivilai near Tiruchendur molested an eight-year-old girl from a village near Tiruchendur in 2021 after taking her to a burial ground when she was returning home at night from a temple nearby. He also issued a death threat to the girl’s parents when they inquired him about the incident.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Tiruchendur All Women Police arrested Velandi under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. POCSO Special Court Judge Swaminathan on Monday awarded imprisonment for his entire life and slapped a fine of ₹10,000.