Man gets double life term for murdering mother, son

Published - September 04, 2024 09:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded double life imprisonment for two for murdering a farmer and his mother in 2010.

 According to prosecution, Siraj alias Sirajudeen, 41, of Kurichikulam near Maanur in the district had prior enmity with farmer Subramanian, 45, of the same area. When Subramanian and his mother Gomathi, 65, were returning home from the field on July 22, 2010, Sirajudeen and his associates Latif and Nagoor Meeran hacked Subramnaian and attacked Gomathi with clubs.

 While Subramanian died on the spot, Gomathi died on the way to the hospital.

 Police subsequently arrested Siraj, Latif and Nagoor Meeran. Even as the trial was going on, Latif died due to ill health.

 First Additional Sessions Judge Padmanabhan awarded separate life term for murdering Subramanian and Gomathi. However, the sentence will go concurrently.

