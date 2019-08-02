Man gets double life sentence for murdering his parents

The district court here has awarded double life sentence to a 38-year-old man after convicting him on charges of murdering his aged parents after they failed to resolve ae rift between him and his estranged wife.

Holding that the prosecution, the Parthibanur police had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, Principal District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram sentenced the accused, N. Ramachandran, considering the gravity of the offence. The Judge also imposed a fine of ₹4,000, failing to pay which the accused should undergo six more months of imprisonment. The judge ordered that the sentence would go concurrently.

The prosecution case was that the accused, who hailed from Vazhimarichan, had problem with his wife Muthulakshmi, 35, as he spent most of his earnings on liquor and often quarrelled with her. They lived in Mumbai with their two children, running an idli shop before returning home in early 2018. As the accused started harassing her, his wife left him and went to her mother’s place with the two children.

After making vain bids to patch up with her through village leaders, he asked his parents, N Natarajan, 60, and Karuppayee, 55, to help him unite with his wife. When they refused and abused him for being a drunk, he mixed poison in ‘pazhaya kanji’ (leftover rice porridge) on the night of April, 1, 2018, with an intention to kill them, the prosecution said.

The couple, who were working in a farm, took the ‘pazhaya kanji,’ the next day for lunch and swooned in the field. They succumbed at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The police registered a case on a complaint from N. Kumar, 34, brother of the accused.