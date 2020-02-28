Man gets death sentence for triple murder

An Additional Sessions Court here has awarded death sentence to a youth for murdering a couple and their teen owing to prior enmity.

According to prosecution, history-sheeter N. Muthuraj alias Aandavar, 36, of Nettoor near Alangulam, who had been enlarged on bail after being arrested in connection with a criminal case, threatened farmhand G. Petchithaai, 48, of the same area and her daughter G. Gomathi, 21, on February 12, 2016. As Petchithaai filed a complaint with Alangulam police, Muthuraj was warned by the police.

Since he was let off with a warning, an agitated Muthuraj hacked Petchithaai on February 16, 2016 when she was returning home from a farm. As Petchithaai’s second daughter Mari, 19, tried to save her mother, Muthuraj hacked the teen also. Both the mother and the girl died on the spot.

When Petchithaai’s son Murugan accidentally came to the spot and saw the bodies of his mother and the sister lying in a pool of blood, Muthuraj threatened him and told that he would murder his father Govindasamy, 75, also. Murugan rushed to his house to alert Govindasamy. Unfortunately, Govindasamy, who had taken his cattle for grazing, was standing near the Uikaattu Sudalai Madasamy Temple on the outskirts of Nettoor. Muthuraj on seeing the old man standing in an isolated place, also hacked him to death. Based on a complaint from Murugan, the Alangulam police arrested Muthuraj.

Tenkasi District Additional Sessions Magistrate Vijayakumar awarded death sentence to Muthuraj on Friday.