April 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A labourer has been awarded 3-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl.

According to prosecution, a 22-year-old student from Dharmapurai came to Tirunelveli by train on September 15 last year as she had to go to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. When she inquired with labourer Mariappan, 48, of Tenkasi about the bus she had to take to reach the university, he misbehaved with her.

The girl ran in a bid to escape from him, she fell down and Mariappan, in the guise of lifting her, sexually harassed her again. As she screamed in fear, passers-by thrashed Mariappan and handed him over to the Tirunelveli Junction Police.

Mahila Court judge Kavipriya awarded 3 years imprisonment to Mariappan and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him on Friday.