Man gets 21-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 28, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Friday awarded 21 years of imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015.

The judge, G. Saran, also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Oddanchatram All Women Police Station arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The convict has been sentenced to four years and three months in jail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020 in Nilakottai. A fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on the convict by judge G. Saran.

According to Nilakottai All Women Police Station, the 16-year-old victim and the accused were neighbours.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, police invoked provisions of Section 376(1) (punishment for rape) and Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app