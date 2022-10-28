Man gets 21-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Friday awarded 21 years of imprisonment to a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015.

The judge, G. Saran, also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Oddanchatram All Women Police Station arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The convict has been sentenced to four years and three months in jail.



Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020 in Nilakottai. A fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on the convict by judge G. Saran.

According to Nilakottai All Women Police Station, the 16-year-old victim and the accused were neighbours.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, police invoked provisions of Section 376(1) (punishment for rape) and Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.