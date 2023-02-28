ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

February 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 31-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020.

Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The convict identified as V. Muthuraja was arrested by Pattiveeranpatti police on a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim on charges of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

He was arrested for offences under Sections 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) amd 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge sentenced the man to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

