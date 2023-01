January 02, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Monday awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021. Judge G. Saran passed the judgment on Monday. The convict identified as R. Ragunathapandi was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Dindigul, on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor girl in his neighbourhood giving her false promises of marrying her. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.