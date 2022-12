December 09, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Fast Track Mahila Court on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man from Palani to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

Judge G. Saran awarded the punishment to V. Murugavel. He was arrested and jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl from his neighbourhood.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Murugavel.