Man gets 11 years jail term for sexually assaulting woman

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 11 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.

Judge Saran passed the order on Thursday. The Palani All Women Police had registered the case against M. Sultan for sexually assaulting a woman on the promise of marrying her on May 24, 2019.

The convict has been booked under Section 376(1) (punishment for rape), 417 (cheating) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹13,000 on the convict.