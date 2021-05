Dindigul

06 May 2021 20:05 IST

The Mahila Court here has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl in 2018. Sessions Judge S. Purushothaman also imposed a fine of ₹5,000.

The judge ordered compensation to the family of the girl. All Women Police Station, Dindigul had registered the case based on a complaint by the girl’s family.

Advertising

Advertising