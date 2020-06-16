Man gets 10 years in jail

16 June 2020 20:42 IST

Madurai

The Madurai District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 54-year-old man from Dindigul district to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for possession of ganja. He was imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh. Twenty-one kg of ganja was recovered from him.

Delivering the verdict via video conferencing, the II Additional Special Judge for Exclusive Trial of Cases under NDPS Act P. Mathusuthanan sentenced K. Ganesan who was nabbed on March 30, 2019 after he was found carrying the substance in a gunny sack near the Sempatti-Oddanchatram road.

