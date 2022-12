Man gets 10-year RI for sexually assaulting child with special needs

December 22, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Madurai on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a child with special needs in 2014. Sessions Judge S. Kirubaharan Mathuram also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the man from Melur. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.