Man from West Bengal who had been working in Sri Lanka, arrives at Dhanushkodi

November 30, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The 41-year-old, who landed on Tuesday night, told surveillance officers that he had lost his job and that his visa had expired

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old man, identified as Hussain Shaik of West Bengal, reportedly reached the Mukundarayar Chatram beach on a vessel from Sri Lanka on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A surveillance team of officers, when they received the information, detained the man and brought him to the shore. Hussain Shaik told police that he had worked at a jewellery shop in Colombo since 2018. After the economic crisis, he lost his job. Since his visa had expired, he claimed that he could not leave the country. Hence, he opted to take a boat from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi islet.

The Marine Police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US