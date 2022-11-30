  1. EPaper
Man from West Bengal who had been working in Sri Lanka, arrives at Dhanushkodi

The 41-year-old, who landed on Tuesday night, told surveillance officers that he had lost his job and that his visa had expired

November 30, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old man, identified as Hussain Shaik of West Bengal, reportedly reached the Mukundarayar Chatram beach on a vessel from Sri Lanka on Tuesday night.

A surveillance team of officers, when they received the information, detained the man and brought him to the shore. Hussain Shaik told police that he had worked at a jewellery shop in Colombo since 2018. After the economic crisis, he lost his job. Since his visa had expired, he claimed that he could not leave the country. Hence, he opted to take a boat from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi islet.

The Marine Police are investigating.

Madurai / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka

