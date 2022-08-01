Madurai

Man from West Bengal dies in accidental fall at construction site

Special Correspondent August 01, 2022 19:35 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:35 IST

A 25-year-old mason, J. Iqbal, of West Bengal, died after he accidentally fell from the 5th floor of the Kalaignar Memorial Library building under construction on the New Natham Road in Madurai on Monday.

The police said that Iqbal was working on the outer wall on the fifth floor when he slipped and fell at around 11.30 a.m. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital by an autorickshaw. However, he was declared brought dead.

Hailing from Murshidabad, Iqbal was working in the site for the last two months, the police said.

Tallakulam police are investigating.

