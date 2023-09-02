September 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch police have booked two persons from Karur, including manager of a private bank, Siva, on charges of having cheated one G. Manirasu of ₹14 lakh on the promise of getting his son a job in Public Works Department.

The accused, including R. Kumar, who is father-in-law of Siva, have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The police said that Manirasu, who was into milk business, was aspiring to get a State Government job for his son, Inbaraj, a graduate.

One of his relatives, Muniyasamy introduced Kumar and Siva to him and they promised to get him a job in PWD if they were paid ₹15 lakh.

Initially, Manirasu paid them ₹9 lakh in 2021. The accused had also showed them appointment orders that they had given for two persons.

Subsequently, in December 2021, copy of appointment order was sent to Inbaraj in a cover thorugh courier.

Inbaraj was instructed by a woman, claiming to be one Usha working in the PWD office in Tiruchi, not to open the cover but to hand it over to a PWD officer in Tiruchi and join duty.

However, when he went there, Kumar and another person, claiming to be an employee of PWD office, said that Inbaraj could not join duty as the higher official was not in office. They asked him to wait for further instruction.

Later, Kumar had told Manirasu that only if ₹5 lakh was given to the higher official, he would allow Inbaraj to join duty and took the money in February 2022.

Later, Inbaraj was taken to the PWD office in Chennai and asked to sign some document.

Subsequently, the family came to know that the appointment order was fake.

