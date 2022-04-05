Man from Sri Lanka detained in Salem by Marine Police

April 05, 2022 21:05 IST

A man, identified as Nityananda, 34, of Kilinochi in Sri Lanka was detained by a team of Marine Police team at Salem Refugee Camp for Sri Lankans on Tuesday.

According to police, on March 11, a fibre boat was found abandoned by the Marine Police near Devipattinam. They communicated about the abandoned fibre boat with the State police.

In the meantime, Inspector Kanagaraj of Marine Police in Rameswaram received information that a man, claiming to be from Sri Lanka, had been detained in Sri Lankan Refugee Camp in Salem. The police went to Salem and questioned the man when he allegedly confessed that he had arrived at Zameendaar Valasai shore near Devipattinam on the midnight of March 11. He had taken a fibre boat from Sri Lanka on March 10.

According to police, he had some differences with his family members and had left for India. He had lost his job and the economic crisis in the island nation also forced him to come to Tamil Nadu on a fibre boat.

Further, he had walked in the cover of darkness from Zameendar Valasai to the East Coast Road. From there, he got into a lorry and reached Thanjavur district. After working there as a casual labourer, he had gone to Salem to see a friend in the refugee camp, where the police had obtained his details and detained him

The Marine Police said they would hand him over to the Devipattinam police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a senior official in Chennai told The Hindu that Nityananda would be booked under Indian Passports Act among other charges. Also, a team of police officers have been deployed to check his contacts in Thanjavur and Salem.

Last month, two families from Sri Lanka, including three children, had reached Devipattinam by a vessel. They were detained at Puzhal prisons. However, the Tamil Nadu government had written to the Union government that the people had fled Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis there. Under such circumstances, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had also informed the officials to provide basic needs to the Tamils following which they were granted bail and given shelter at the Mandapam Refugee Camp.