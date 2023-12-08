Man from Sivaganga held for promising overseas jobs; complainant from Thoothukudi says he lost ₹4 lakh

December 08, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi District Crime Branch (DCB) police arrested a 48-year-old man from Oxford Nagar in Sivaganga district on Friday on charges of cheating gullible people of getting jobs in New Zealand and other countries.

Following a complaint from Muthuramalingam, 38, son of Napoleon of High School Street, Vilathikulam, the police registered a case.

The complainant stated that he saw a poster in Thoothukudi bus stand offering overseas jobs and contacted the number. The receiver identified himself as Ragupathi Raja, 48, of Oxford Nagar in Sivaganga district and claimed that he would get him a job in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to make the complainant believe, the accused Ragupathi Raja had got the passport stamped with fake work permit and also obtained a fake work order. Between January 2022 and May 2023, the complainant had given ₹4 lakh in instalments. After he was made to wait for a long time, when the complainant demanded his money back, the accused had not taken the calls. Hence, he lodged the complaint, police said.

A team led by DCB Inspector Anthonyammal secured the accused from Sivaganga district. Discreet probe suggested that Raghuathi Raja had allegedly cheated many such people and the money collected from the gullible persons may be to the tune of ₹2 crore, police added.

After producing him before a JM court, he was remanded in judicial custody in Peroorani jail, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.