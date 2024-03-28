ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Ramanathapuram held after four years for possessing sandalwood

March 28, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An accused identified as Ajmal Khan (43), son of Abdul Majeed of Veerasangilimadam in Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district was arrested on Wednesday (March 28) night.

Forest department officials told reporters on Thursday that they had registered a case against Khan four years ago and seized about 35 numbers of red sandalwood from his residence. However, the accused had allegedly escaped then.

About two days ago, the District Forest Officer Hemalatha received an input about the movement of the accused Ajmal Khan.

Immediately, a team comprising forest officials led by Nithya Kalyani, Devakumar, Mariadas and others was formed. The team nabbed the accused and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days. The forest officials had booked cases under TN Forest Act of 1882 and among others against the accused. Further investigation was on.

