Man from Manamadurai held for murder of woman in city hospital

Madurai City Police have solved the July 11 murder of a septuagenarian, S. Muthulakshmi, who was found dead with injuries on the terrace of a private hospital.

The police have arrested a man, identified as M. Azhagan, 50, of Keezha Pasalai near Manamadurai.

The police said Muthulakshmi, a worker in the hospital, was found murdered with head injuries on the terrace of the seven-storey building. The police zeroed in on Azhagan by going through the closed-circuit television camera footage.

During inquiry, he reportedly admitted to the murder. Muthulakshmi had taken a loan of ₹40,000 from Azhagan, who was working in the hospital canteen. Even after passage of eight months, Muthulakshmi did not repay the loan despite repeated reminders.

On July 11, when Azhagan asked Muthulakshmi to repay his loan, a wordy quarrel broke out and Azhagan pushed Muthulakshmi down and hit her head against the floor, following which she died.

He later took her gold nose ring and ear studs. Mattuthavanni police arrested Azhagan and recovered the valuables from a pawn shop.

