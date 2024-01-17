ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Madhya Pradesh held for assaulting police, burgling liquor shop

January 17, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A north Indian youth has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two policemen on patrol and burgling a liquor shop.

 When Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, Rajeshwaran was patrolling in Balabhagya Nagar near Tirunelveli Junction on January 13 night, he spotted three persons riding on a bike, which had been stolen in Tirunelveli a few days ago. When the Assistant Commissioner’s driver Saravana Prakash and training Sub-Inspector Narayanan tried to nab them, they attacked them with iron rods and escaped.

 Even as special teams were on the lookout for the trio with the CCTV footages retrieved from the spot, which were also shared with the Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari police, the trio burgled a liquor shop on Chathram Street in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 When the Thoothukudi North Police checked the CCTV footages from the scene of crime, they found that the trio who attacked the police in Tirunelveli, was involved in the burglary. Even as the police, on spotting them and two of their accomplices in Thoothukudi Old Bus-Stand on Tuesday night, tried to catch them, they managed to escape while one of them was nabbed. He was identified as Roy Singh, 30, of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who was involved in both the incidents.

 Efforts are on to nab his accomplices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US