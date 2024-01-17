GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man from Madhya Pradesh held for assaulting police, burgling liquor shop

January 17, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A north Indian youth has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two policemen on patrol and burgling a liquor shop.

 When Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, Rajeshwaran was patrolling in Balabhagya Nagar near Tirunelveli Junction on January 13 night, he spotted three persons riding on a bike, which had been stolen in Tirunelveli a few days ago. When the Assistant Commissioner’s driver Saravana Prakash and training Sub-Inspector Narayanan tried to nab them, they attacked them with iron rods and escaped.

 Even as special teams were on the lookout for the trio with the CCTV footages retrieved from the spot, which were also shared with the Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari police, the trio burgled a liquor shop on Chathram Street in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night.

 When the Thoothukudi North Police checked the CCTV footages from the scene of crime, they found that the trio who attacked the police in Tirunelveli, was involved in the burglary. Even as the police, on spotting them and two of their accomplices in Thoothukudi Old Bus-Stand on Tuesday night, tried to catch them, they managed to escape while one of them was nabbed. He was identified as Roy Singh, 30, of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who was involved in both the incidents.

 Efforts are on to nab his accomplices.

