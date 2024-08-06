Man from Idaikattur held for murder of woman in Silaiman

The Madurai district Police have solved the murder case of a woman reported on July 10 at a farm under Silaiman police station limits with the arrest of S. Ilango, 55, of Idaikattur in Sivaganga district.

The police said that a dispute over money transaction between the victim, Kalaiselvi, 45, and Ilango, who is a clerk in a cooperative bank in Idaikattur, led to the murder.

The police said that Kalaiselvi had taken up to ₹ 6 lakh from Ilango and had not returned the money. As he repeatedly asked her to repay, the woman had asked him to come to Teppakulam and collect the money.

When he went there, both of them had gone to the farm in Silaiman. A wordy quarrel led to heated arguments. Angered over her audacity even after not repaying the money, the man violently hit her head against the wall of a motor room and hit her with a log. The woman died on the spot.