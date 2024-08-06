GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man from Idaikattur held for murder of woman in Silaiman

Published - August 06, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai district Police have solved the murder case of a woman reported on July 10 at a farm under Silaiman police station limits with the arrest of S. Ilango, 55, of Idaikattur in Sivaganga district.

The police said that a dispute over money transaction between the victim, Kalaiselvi, 45, and Ilango, who is a clerk in a cooperative bank in Idaikattur, led to the murder.

The police said that Kalaiselvi had taken up to ₹ 6 lakh from Ilango and had not returned the money. As he repeatedly asked her to repay, the woman had asked him to come to Teppakulam and collect the money.

When he went there, both of them had gone to the farm in Silaiman. A wordy quarrel led to heated arguments. Angered over her audacity even after not repaying the money, the man violently hit her head against the wall of a motor room and hit her with a log. The woman died on the spot.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.