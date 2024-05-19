GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man from Chennai goes missing in waterfalls in Kanniyakumari district; three others rescued

Published - May 19, 2024 07:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A 61-year-old man identified as Riyaz Khan of Aynavaram in Chennai was reportedly missing after he went for bathing in a waterfalls under Boothapandi police station limits on Saturday.

Police said that Riyaz Khan and three others whose names were given as Rajagopal (61), Selvam (62) of Nagercoil and Ramakrishnan (68) of Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district attended a wedding in the town. They were formerly working with the Department of Labour. On Saturday evening, they had been to the Ulakkai waterfalls here.

It is said that flash floods pulled them inside and fortunately three of them were saved by the public in the nearby vicinity and they could not trace Riyaz Khan.

On information, fire fighters from Nagercoil Station reached and commenced the search, but due to rains and poor visibility, they put off the operation. On Sunday, the missing man could not be traced till 5 p.m.

Further investigation is on.

