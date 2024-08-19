Man from Andhra Pradesh arrested in two theft cases in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh, M. Sakthi (35), involved in two theft cases in the district and recovered 20.5 sovereigns of gold from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that eight sovereigns of gold was stolen from one Chithra of Dindigul when she travelled in a bus to attend a marriage function under Virudhunagar East police station limits on February 19.

In another case, Dhanalakshmi of Thoothukudi lost 12.5 sovereigns of gold while travelling in a bus near Naduvapatti junction under Vachchakarapatti police station limits.

During investigation, a special team arrested Sakthi of Kuppam district and recovered the gold.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, T. Kannan, appreciated the special team and distributed certificates of appreciation to them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.