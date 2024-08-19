GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man from Andhra Pradesh arrested in two theft cases in Virudhunagar district

Published - August 19, 2024 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh, M. Sakthi (35), involved in two theft cases in the district and recovered 20.5 sovereigns of gold from him. 

The police said that eight sovereigns of gold was stolen from one Chithra of Dindigul when she travelled in a bus to attend a marriage function under Virudhunagar East police station limits on February 19. 

In another case, Dhanalakshmi of Thoothukudi lost 12.5 sovereigns of gold while travelling in a bus near Naduvapatti junction under Vachchakarapatti police station limits. 

During investigation, a special team arrested Sakthi of Kuppam district and recovered the gold. 

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, T. Kannan, appreciated the special team and distributed certificates of appreciation to them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.