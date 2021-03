Madurai

04 March 2021 21:40 IST

R. Batcha, 47, of Mahaboobpalayam was found murdered near Ansari Nagar here in the small hours of Thursday.

Police said that the body, with stab and cut injuries, was noticed at around 3.30 a.m. under S.S. Colony police station limits. The police have picked up four suspects for questioning.

