Man found murdered at Chekkanoorani

A 65-year-old man, S. Ramakrishnan, was found murdered in his house at Checkanoorani near here on Monday night.

Police said when his relatives went to his house at around 8.30 p.m., they found Ramakrishnan dead with a bleeding injury on his head and stab injury on his leg. The police suspect that his son, who was mentally unsound, could have been behind the crime since he is absconding. Chekkanoorani police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the suspect.

In another incident, a woman, S. Nithya, 27, ended her life after murdering her two daughters at Melur on Monday. The police said Nithya had frequent quarrels with her husband Sathish Kumar as he was not showing interest in running the tea stall he owned.

Since, the family was in debts, Nithya decided to end her life after killing her daughters Ratchanashri, 5, and Dharanika, 2. Melur police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.